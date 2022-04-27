Council OK's tax abatements for Kronospan expansion

OXFORD — The Kronospan plant in Oxford, which has been in Oxford for 17 years, is going ahead with expansion plans officials say will bring its total investment to the area close to the billion-dollar mark.
Oxford City Council approved two separate tax abatement resolutions Tuesday night detailing $46,500,000 in new investments by the company and allowing a total of approximately $1.26 million in tax abatements.
According to the applications filed by the company, Kronospan plans to expand its particle board plant, extend a press mechanism, and install a wastewater treatment plant.
Hans Obermaier, Kronospan CEO, said the expansion will likely add eight new jobs to the 450 now on site.
“We are set up to grow and enlarge to the size we want to be,” Obermaier said. “This is really close to our hearts. We are a good panel manufacturer. That’s what we are.”
The total project is expected to be completed by late 2023.
“They try to help us bring other businesses here,” commented Mayor Alton Craft. “It’s a partnership. They actively help us with all kinds of things.”
Obermaier said anytime he gives a presentation or sees a customer, “We talk about Oxford.”
Kronospan was recently lauded by the Oxford School Board for allowing high school students, for the first time, to train and get certification at the manufacturing site. Obermaier said that student training and certification opportunity is continuing with the students of eight area high schools.
Don Hopper, Calhoun County Economic Development Council executive director, said Kronospan “is by far” the largest economic asset for the city school system and praised its willingness to help with workforce education.
“Saying ‘forklift training’ comes off your tongue pretty easy except Kronospan was told they couldn’t,” Hopper said. “Kronospan said, ‘Let’s find a way to do it.’ That’s the kind of achievement that truly was. Everybody talked about liability, insurance, and all of those things, but Kronospan found a way to do it.”