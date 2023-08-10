 Skip to main content
Council approves final phase of Parkway extension project

OXFORD — Oxford City Council has approved a bid of more than $5 million to extend Leon Smith Parkway from Choccolocco Park to the red light at Friendship Road.

Mayor Alton Craft told The Anniston Star the completion of this extension should be the end of work on both the Oxford Exchange and Leon Smith Parkway.

