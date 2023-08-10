Council approves final phase of Parkway extension project

OXFORD — Oxford City Council has approved a bid of more than $5 million to extend Leon Smith Parkway from Choccolocco Park to the red light at Friendship Road.
Mayor Alton Craft told The Anniston Star the completion of this extension should be the end of work on both the Oxford Exchange and Leon Smith Parkway.
The $5.597 million bid was awarded to Midsouth Paving Inc. of Oxford during the council’s regular session Tuesday night.
“I am being told this should all be finished by September,” Craft said. “I hope to have a more accurate completion date by the end of this week.”
Craft also commented on the city’s annual audit of fiscal year 2022 saying the audit was “better than the previous year.”
He said the previous year had noted some problems with invoice data flow.
“I put together a team at that time and we went to work making sure that was corrected,” Craft said.
He noted this current audit featured many one-time funding sources from the federal government — much of that related to COVID.
“That was over $3 million,” Craft said. “We’ve never been handed $3 million like that.”
“This was mostly a clean audit and I am pleased with it,” Craft said. “One of our component units, the water department, was supposed to provide more detail than usual because of the COVID funding. That has all now been corrected.”
The council also approved two matters concerning the use of the Oxford Civic Center.
A two-year lease agreement with the Church of the Highlands to use the center for Sunday services was approved in the amount of $4,000 per week. The agreement is a renewal of an agreement which expired in July.
Council also approved a memorandum of agreement with Alabama Power Company allowing the Civic Center to be used for the purpose of housing and feeding work crews and storing equipment during periods of emergency electric service outages in the Oxford, Anniston, Munford and Heflin areas.
