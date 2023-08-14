 Skip to main content
Corrections Officer arrested for stealing Pokemon cards

Joshua Hardy

Courtesy Photo.

Oxford police arrested a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Saturday night after the man was caught stealing pokemon cards from Oxford Walmart, according to officials. 

Josh Hardy, 35, of Pell City, was charged with a misdemeanor theft and was held in Oxford city jail before bonding out. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.