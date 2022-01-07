Corporations closing two stores in Oxford Exchange

Two major chain stores are leaving the Oxford Exchange as the retail market continues to find companies retooling for a more online economy.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday it will be closing 37 stores in 19 states by the end of February and one of those posting a “going out of business” sign is located in the Oxford Exchange.
The New Jersey-based company began a process of closing 200 stores in January 2021 by locking the doors on 43 locations as part of a plan announced in 2020 designed to trim its real estate portfolio and focus on remodeling its more profitable shops and investing in digital.
As of the summer of 2019, the chain operated 1,476 locations.
Bed Bath & Beyond, in its original 2020 closure announcement, said the 200 stores slated for closure generated about $1 billion in annual net sales in fiscal 2019, and it aimed to move at least 15 percent to 20 percent of those dollars online or to other stores.
Details on the Oxford location’s closing date had not been made available in the public domain as of Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Kirkland’s Home Furnishings is also on its way out of the Oxford Exchange as signs announcing its closure recently started appearing on its doors.
The company began closing a number of its then-432 stores in 37 states two years ago as part of a larger streamlining effort to transform its business to “a more profitable model.”
Kirkland’s closed 50 of its stores in early 2020 and Steve “Woody” Woodward, the company’s CEO and president, was quoted in media reports at that time saying he expected the company would be leaving around 350 stores open when the process is over.
Of the remaining 382 stores at the time, which were in the 7,500 to 10,000-square-feet range, most were located in strip centers with only five percent in enclosed malls.
Woodward is also quoted as saying he expected the company’s online business to “grow naturally to 40-50 percent.”
No information was available Thursday morning concerning when the Oxford location would close.