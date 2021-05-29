Cool breeze welcomes shoppers at outdoor Oxford market Saturday

OXFORD — An unseasonably cool wind greeted the weekly customers at the Market On Main at Simmons Park in downtown Oxford Saturday morning.
Despite this being Memorial Day weekend and the traditional kickoff to summer, Emma Keef, 8, was wrapped in a blanket as she shopped with her family at the various vendors who had set up tents and tables.
“It’s freezing,” said Keef.
Emma’s mom Lauren who was wearing a sweatshirt agreed: “It’s not summer weather, we were not expecting this.”
Despite the coolish temps, a steady stream of customers visited the park to take in the vendors offering a wide variety of goods and food.
The weekly market — which began in April — is sponsored by Historic Main Street Oxford and will run through mid-August when temperatures will undoubtedly be warmer.
Hunter Gentry, the director of Historic Main Street Oxford, said the market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
“There’s actually a little bit of everything,” he said. “Right now we really don’t have any produce available just because it’s still early in the season. We’re hoping to have some produce vendors soon but we have everything else, plants, home decor, clothing, boutique stuff, each week we’ve been averaging between 250 and 300 visitors.”
Gentry said there has been some kind of farmers and crafters market in downtown Oxford since 2012.
“It was formally on Thursday evenings and then last year we changed it to Thursday morning, and then we just kinda decided that it would work out best for everybody to try to do it on Saturday morning,” he said.
Historic Main Street Oxford also sponsors the large Halloween event on Main Street which drew thousands last year.
Also, Gentry said, “We’re working on a bigger and better Christmas event for the holidays and then we’ve got a few other things that are in the works but just haven't got everything finalized yet to be able to publicize it.”
Historic Main Street Oxford volunteer and board member Robin Leonard and her daughter Jennifer were at the Main Street gazebo selling hanging plants grown at Rainbow Omega in Eastaboga.
Rainbow Omega is a faith-based nonprofit that provides vocational programs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Rainbow Omega has wonderful greenhouses out there and last year because of COVID they couldn’t let volunteers onto the property. Not as many customers came out to buy their products ... they depend on the plant sales for a lot of their funding,” said Leonard.
Leonard said Main Street Oxford contacted Rainbow Omega last year about selling the plants at the Market on Main during 2021.
“All the proceeds go to Rainbow Omega so it’s worked out really well. Customers love having these plants ... they’re beautiful,” Leonard said.
The plants — which cost $12 each — were in a basket ready for hanging from a hook or nail.
Leonard, like the others in attendance, was surprised that the weather was so cool but she was not one to complain.
“I’m enjoying the break from the heat, this week’s been brutal,” she said.
Across the park from the Main Street gazebo, Summer Thompson was putting out plants for sale in a converted school bus which was painted with plants, leaves and ferns. The business, House Plant Collective, owned by Jessica Watts, had a variety of plants according to Thompson, who called herself an event associate.
“We have a very wide arrangement of house plants, some tropical, some more like common houseplants, and then some of the more trendy house plants,” said Thomplson.
When asked what a trendy house plant is Thompson said one that one that customers requested was the Monstera Deliciosa — otherwise known as the Swiss Cheese plant.
Thompson said the business attends regional “pop-up” markets like the Market on Main in the almost hippie-like muralled bus.
Thompson said the business opened at the beginning of the pandemic and sales have been brisk as customers wanted plants to liven up their homeplaces during the Alabama “stay at home” order issued last year by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Thompson — who also likes plants — was doing a steady amount of business as customers formed a line to purchase one of the colorful plants inside the bus.
“I like plants because they give me a little bit of serotonin everytime I buy one,” said Thompson.