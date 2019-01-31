OXFORD — Construction is scheduled to be completed in Oxford in mid-April on a criminal intelligence center, a facility that city’s police chief and others say will help law enforcement agencies solve more crimes by working together.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said the East Metro Area Crime Center will be home to a partnership of 16 law enforcement agencies from Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, St. Clair and Talladega counties, as well on state and federal levels. He said the center will enable those agencies to collaborate more quickly and efficiently.
“The idea behind the MAC center is to be able to bring our regional partners together under one roof in order to help solve and prevent crimes from happening,” Partridge said.
According to Partridge, each agency will have the option to send a staff member on a part-time or full-time basis. So far, he said 12 agencies have expressed interest.
Anniston police Chief Shane Denham referred to center as “the future of law enforcement,” and said his agency plans to take advantage of its resources.
“We’re at least going to have someone there on a part-time basis,” Denham said.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said he also plans to get his agency involved.
Once completed, the Oxford facility will be the second such center in the state. The Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center was established in Birmingham in 2016.
“It’ll be the first of its kind, though,” Partridge said of the one in Oxford. “We have different components compared to Jefferson County’s MAC center.”
Partridge said the Oxford center’s most distinguishing characteristic will be the its phone and computer forensics laboratory. Wood said it can often be difficult and time-consuming to determine the identity and the location of suspects in cyber crimes, and he expects the lab will simplify that process.
With the work being divided among multiple agencies, Denham said, the center will shrink the time needed to build a case file from a few days to a few hours.
“It’s a way to build a case file faster than with just one person,” Denham said.
In August, Partridge said, Oxford police established a “mini-MACC” in the department’s Special Operations Facility. Since the operation started, Partridge said, he has seen crime rates decrease.
“For instance, burglaries are down 24.3 percent. Thefts are down 29.5 percent. (Unlawful breaking and entering vehicles) is down 78.6 percent,” Partridge said. “Overall crime is down 28.4 percent.”
Once the center opens, Partridge said, he anticipates that law enforcement agencies across the region will also see less crime. Often, Denham said, crime isn’t limited by city borders.
“We have a lot of credit cards and debit cards that are stolen,” Denham said. “Those cards are used in Oxford. They have a big retail hub down there.”
“We’re not just helping us, we’re helping our neighbors,” Partridge said. “When industries, and companies and people decide to move to an area, one of the first two things they look at are crime stats and schools.”
Partridge said he began exploring the idea of the center about five years ago. Construction began behind Oxford City Hall in October. Despite about a month’s worth of rained-out days, Partridge said, builders are making good time on construction.
Wood and Denham said their departments were not asked to contribute financially to the center, but Wood said Jacksonville would be willing to purchase some equipment for it in the future.
“Being able to partner with Chief Partridge, you can’t put a price tag on that,” Wood said.