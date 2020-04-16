Conservation group says bacteria levels still high at Oxford water treatment plant

Levels of E. coli in water pumped from an Oxford water treatment plant into Choccolocco Creek are still well above accepted limits, according to an environmental group, just a year after legal stipulations were set requiring improvement.
Coosa Riverkeeper, a Birmingham-based conservation nonprofit, announced Thursday that it had tested water released into the river from the Tull C. Allen Wastewater Treatment Plant east of Coldwater. Samples taken at the facility on April 10 had levels of the bacteria 148 percent above permitted limits, and 2,751 percent higher than water quality standards used in Coosa Riverkeeper’s swim guide program.
“We received multiple citizen complaints last week about a video circulating around Facebook showing the discharge pipe from the Oxford wastewater treatment plant,” said Justinn Overton, executive director of Coosa Riverkeeper. “We’ve gone out to sample multiple times. We want to make sure they’re following through on their end of the settlement.”
A lawsuit filed by Coosa Riverkeeper, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the state Attorney General’s office against the Oxford Water Works and Sewer Board was settled in February 2019; the suit alleged that the board had violated the Clean Water Act more than 800 times over three years. As part of the settlement, Oxford Water Works was required to pay for an engineering analysis of its facility and implement any improvement recommendations, while upgrading infrastructure and improving operations, a process to be completed within five years. The Oxford City Council approved new regulations the following June for non-domestic users at the treatment plant.
“We were cautiously optimistic,” said Steven Dudley, staff riverkeeper, who conducted the tests. “We went in knowing they couldn’t make improvements all at once. At the same time, we need to make sure they’re staying in compliance with the permit, and the sampling results indicate that they’re not, unfortunately.”
Attempts to reach Wayne Livingston, general manager of the plant, were unsuccessful Thursday afternoon.
Dudley filmed video at the site where he tested, a minute-long clip that shows brown water billowing like smoke from the facility’s underwater discharge pipe. Responding to comments on the video, Dudley said that the water was clearly coming from the pipe and was not mud or soil kicked up from the riverbed.
Prior to Coosa Riverkeeper’s testing, a complaint was filed April 9 with ADEM from someone who lives on Airport Road, across from the treatment plant beside Interstate 20. The complaint said the smell “is so bad you can’t breathe,” and shared a link to another video. According to the complaint’s documentation, which is posted on ADEM’s website, Eric Moyers, an ADEM water division staffer, contacted a representative of the treatment facility as part of his investigation, which began and concluded April 13. Moyers quoted the explanation the representative provided in the complaint document.
“What is being depicted is actually clear water,” the representative is quoted as saying in the complaint report, “discharging into a muddy creek flowing at nearly five times its normal volume. Because the discharge is so clear and clean, there are no particles within it for the light to refract on, as compared to the muddy creek water.” According to Moyers’ comments, “during this time frame, levels of E. coli in the plant’s discharges were well within permit limits.”
In its announcement, Coosa Riverkeeper criticized ADEM and claimed the agency didn’t properly investigate, take a sample or investigate the issue further.
Reached by phone, Moyers referred questions to Lynn Battle, ADEM’s permits and licensing branch public relations officer. He declined to answer how he verified the levels of E. coli at the plant during his investigation.
Battle was receptive to making a statement when reached in the late afternoon, but wanted to contact other ADEM workers for information, and was not able to respond in time for this story’s publication.
Overton, Coosa Riverkeeper’s director, was more openly critical of ADEM during a phone interview.
“ADEM can’t or won’t put these facilities’ feet to the fire to do the right thing, and people like you, and people like me, are the folks who suffer,” Overton said.
Dudley, the riverkeeper, said that the water works facility self-reports its E. coli levels to ADEM, and typically those reports show no violations.
People need to know about the risk of E. coli in water used for recreation, Overton said.
“It’s outrageous, considering how many people swim, paddle and enjoy that creek,” she said. “Especially at a time like this. How many people find respite on Choccolocco Creek?”