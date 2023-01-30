 Skip to main content
Community rallying around Oxford officer, family after losing home to fire

Oxford police Officer Matthew Cheeks

Oxford police Officer Matthew Cheek with his family. The Cheeks lost everything after a fire destroyed their White Plains home Sunday.

OXFORD — Police Officer Matthew Cheek serves both his country and community and now members of the community he serves hopes to serve he and his family during a rough time.

Matthew, his wife Mai, sons Miles and Milo and their unborn daughter suffered a total loss of their White Plains home after a fire on Sunday. The family’s vehicle was also lost in the blaze.

