Community rallying around Oxford officer, family after losing home to fire

OXFORD — Police Officer Matthew Cheek serves both his country and community and now members of the community he serves hopes to serve he and his family during a rough time.
Matthew, his wife Mai, sons Miles and Milo and their unborn daughter suffered a total loss of their White Plains home after a fire on Sunday. The family’s vehicle was also lost in the blaze.
Cheek not only serves with the Oxford Police Department, he also is a member of the Emergency Services Unit and an active member of the Alabama Air National Guard.
“We are attempting to raise money to help bridge the gap between losing their home and being displaced until they buy a new house,” said GoFundMe regional spokesperson Claudia Curiel. “With two young sons and a child on the way, any help would be appreciated in their time of need.”
More than 150 people donated to the fund within 24 hours raising more than $14,000.
“Officer Cheek is an outstanding young man and an outstanding officer for this community,” said Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge in a statement to The Anniston Star. “It breaks my heart to know he and his family have lost everything due to this fire. Our community has certainly stepped up to assist him and his family.”
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.