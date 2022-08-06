 Skip to main content
Classic keyboards take the stage for OPAC’s piano competition

Workers unload pianos that will be used for an upcoming international competition at the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Thursday. Left, OPAC's director of music education, Julio Barreto, talks to the workers. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The legendary American songwriter Irving Berlin put his feelings into the 1915 Broadway show, “Stop! Look! Listen!” and audiences gasped as they watched and heard six pianos play what Berlin described as one of his “best efforts.”

“I love a piano, I love a piano, I love to hear somebody play,” Berlin lyricized, even specifying what brand of piano. “I know a fine way to treat a Steinway, I love to run my fingers over the keys, the ivories.”