City of Chaos blends paintball skills with haunted-house chills

EASTABOGA — To further the mission of aiding the Wounded Warriors of Alabama — a nonprofit that helps veterans — Combat Park in Eastaboga has added City of Chaos, a Halloween-themed attraction with plenty of horrific sights, sounds, screams and scares.
Ross Winner, owner of Combat Park and a weekly trade day fundraiser for vets, already raises funds for the veterans but he says more was needed.
“We’re still not meeting the actual needs in Alabama with our veterans,” Winner said. “We decided to put up City of Chaos to raise money for our veterans. I, Ross Winner, spent about $400,000 doing this.”
City of Chaos construction began in the early summer and it consists of several buildings with ghostly themes along with outdoor scenes which help tell the story of the “Dark Army” which has taken over Combat Park.
“Our goal was to have a haunted city, not a haunted house,” Winner said.
“We started the 10th of June, we had no buildings, no structures, we built eight buildings,” he said. There are even underground spaces where people descend to a scary spot named Tunnel 109.
“Ten people go down, only nine come up, and it’s part of the 9th haunt of 12 haunts,” Winner said.
Beside City of Chaos, which features a creepy playground, graveyard and eight separate buildings, other attractions include:
— Haunted shooting gallery where patrons can take aim at witches, skeletons, ghouls, pumpkins and much more. Fully and semi-automatic paintball guns are available with 150 paintballs per session.
— Chaos Convoy where one can venture into a haunted apocalypse armed to the teeth. Guests will climb aboard a military truck, enter a fog-filled battlefield of haunted soldiers and shoot their way to freedom. Each member of the Chaos Convoy will be equipped with armor, paintball gun with 150 paintball rounds.
— Cataclysmic Convoy, a premium priced option for up to six people is a realistic combat patrol experience. Patrons will board a Mavis 432 tank and enter a fog-filled battlefield where haunted soldiers await battle. Each military vehicle will have its own driver and each member of the Cataclysmic Convoy will be equipped with armor and a paintball game with 500 paintball rounds.
To add a realistic touch to the battlefield, Winner acquired some weapons from a Brad Pitt movie entitled Fury.
“We have actual real flamethrowers ... we have two of the machine guns off that movie that are called Hollywood production .30 caliber guns, we have those,” said Winner.
To pull off the chaos in City of Chaos Winner has a team of 100 volunteers and paid employees.
Tony Dalrymple, director at City of Chaos, is the mastermind behind all of the freaky scenes and crazed clowns inhabiting the various buildings.
“I designed it all,” Dalrymple said.
Dalrymple said it was amazing to be able to have the opportunity to give back and show people the haunted world.
Dalrymple, like Winner, said he has the needs of the veterans in his heart.
“It’s awesome, it means more to me, that’s the reason I wanted to partner up with Ross, was the simple fact that he gives back to the veterans. We help veterans in the state of Alabama; Wounded Warriors of Alabama is a great organization that gives back, to be a part of that and to be able turn around and say ‘hey guys, here we did this for you,’ means the world to me,” Dalrymple said.
On a recent visit to City of Chaos ghouls, demons and demented clowns inhabited the various themed buildings enough to elicit feelings of chills, anxiety and impending doom.
One building featured a bunch of caskets in a shroud of mist as two robed women appeared with fiendish grins, while another room was the setting for a mannequin being used to depict a woman being chopped up and disemboweled.
The playground at City of Chaos features a variety of spirits, clowns and madmen crazed for carnage. Horrid surprises and screams seem to be a hallmark of the entire City of Chaos attraction.