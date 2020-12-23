Cider Ridge may get new operations manager, Oxford mayor says

OXFORD — Negotiations may lead to new management at Cider Ridge Golf Club, a municipal property that Mayor Alton Craft said has been losing money for years.
Craft spoke with the City Council Tuesday night about negotiating a lease agreement with Cory Etter, a former course manager, to operate the club. Discussion on social media among residents near the golf course, located a few miles east of Leon Smith Parkway, off Friendship Road, indicated fears that the city might sell and “dump the property,” Craft said.
“We have a $30 million investment out there, we’re not going to dump the property,” Craft said during the meeting.
He also noted that homes in the area were large, probably expensive and major contributors to the city’s property tax income. “I’m not sure how much an 11,000-square-foot home costs, but I’m sure it’s a lot,” Craft said, earning a laugh from the council and meeting attendees.
Low membership at Cider Ridge has been a long-standing problem, with the city property regularly in the red each year. Craft said only two previous managers have come close to turning a profit at the course; one is Etter, and the other is Lamar Carter, who manages the city’s annual Festival of Lights, among other duties.
Golf course management company Honours Golf, based in Birmingham, has handled operations for the last 10 years. Reports from 2010, when the company was hired to maintain the golf club, show membership slowly improving, though it seemed Tuesday that the company had yet to meet former Mayor Leon Smith’s goal of providing the city a “first class” golf facility. Costs have continued to expand, meanwhile; in addition to an annual fee for management services from Honours, the city also buys new equipment for the site. In 2016 the council committed to spending more than $500,000 over five years for equipment requested by the management company, though some of that money went to Choccolocco Park.
Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard, who owns a restaurant downtown, said that people who pass through her dining room on their way to golf events like the Masters Tournament are often unfamiliar with Cider Ridge. She said the course needed better marketing, something Honours should be providing.
Craft noted that the management company had made significant improvements to the course this year at the city’s request, but issued a dire warning about the financial burden of the course and the need to make a change.
“It’s going to ruin a mayor and a council,” Craft said. “It may not be us, but it’s coming.”
Craft had suggested the council approve negotiations as a matter of transparency with the community, he said, but the measure died for lack of a motion. Councilman Mike Henderson said that any agreement between Craft and Etter or Honours would have to come before the council to be approved, so no immediate action was necessary.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Amended an ordinance that authorized the issuance of taxable general obligation warrants, changing references to “series 2020D” to “series 2021A” throughout the ordinance.
The council approved refinancing four of its bonds last year, which saved the city more than $4 million. Craft said financial management firm Frazier Lanier had been in touch over the last two weeks as the value of series 2020D, expected to save the city about $700,000, fell to about $300,000 and then jumped to about $900,000.
“He called me and said he couldn’t get us the $900,000,” Craft said. “It was at $1.4 million instead.”
Council President Chris Spurlin and Craft both said the city had been blessed.
— Learned that Festival of Lights had about 17,500 cars drive through as of Monday, according to Lamar Carter, event organizer, about 2,000 better than last year. The drive-thru Christmas light show runs through Thursday night.
— Declared an array of city-owned electronics surplus, including cellular phones and various communications equipment.
— Tabled a resolution awarding a bid for concessions and catering with Jeff Hornsby for parks and recreation events; language in the contract may have unintentionally limited the sale of non-food merchandise at the events. City Attorney Ron Allen recommended the vote wait until next month, after he could review the document and speak with Hornsby.
— Announced that positions on various city boards are open and need to be filled in the coming months. Those interested in joining a city board can contact City Clerk Alan Atkinson after the holidays for more information.