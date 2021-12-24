Christmas traffic ‘steady’ if light at Exchange

It appears that any tidal wave of Christmas shoppers crested on a day before Christmas Eve.
The lunch hour on Dec. 24 brought a smooth and steady traffic flow for those still searching for that last gift at the Oxford Exchange.
Although a search for parking near the front door was futile, there were still plenty of spaces available even with a larger than normal amount of customers at the popular shopping center.
“It’s been steady today,” said GameStop store manager Chris Curtley. “But, nothing like it was on Thursday, Friday and around Thanksgiving.”
One of the customers at the shop was Scott Bowden of Oxford who was there with his adult son.
Bowden serves as a reminder Christmas Day, while steeped in joy, can also be a difficult day for many.
“I like playing these games too, but I wouldn’t normally be here on Christmas Eve,” Bowden said adding Christmas Day marks six months since his wife passed away.
“It’s sort of hard to be Christmasy,” he said.