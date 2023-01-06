 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Choccolocco Park to host state’s first sled dog race

dogs and bike

Lauren Stierman, founder of the Cheaha Mushing Club, is seen in action with two of her dogs. (Contributed photo)

 TERI SOMMER SOMMER DAYS PHOTOGRAPHY, LLC

OXFORD — Choccolocco Park found itself on the sporting map the last year with international and amateur softball events as well as the education-based Greenpower motorized Grand Prix races.

Next weekend, it will host Alabama’s first officially sanctioned sled dog race.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.