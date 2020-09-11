Child dies of injuries sustained in traffic accident

A 3-year-old girl injured in a car wreck in Oxford Wednesday night has died, according to the church where her father works.
“We regret to inform the congregation of the passing of Lucy Bryan,” said Tammy Jackson, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Anniston, reading a statement in a phone call Friday morning. “Her injuries were too severe to recover from them.”
Lucy was with her mother, father and 5-year-old brother in a minivan on Leon Smith Parkway, just south of Home Depot at the Oxford Exchange, Wednesday night when their vehicle was struck head-on by a Mustang driving in the wrong lane. All four family members were taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, but Lucy was later taken by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The other family members had been released from RMC by Friday.
Arrangements were being made to allow Lucy to be an organ donor, Jackson said. Her father, Kyle, is a pastor at the church, and the family is a fixture there, Jackson said.
“We first notified the congregation this morning,” Jackson said. “The whole congregation is grieving.”
The driver of the Mustang, Kambui Malik Dotson, 30, of Anniston, was trying to pass traffic when he entered the wrong lane Wednesday night, according to Oxford police.
Chief Bill Partridge said Friday that Dotson is in critical condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Investigation into Dotson’s background is under way, Partridge said, and police are awaiting the results of a toxicology report. Police are reviewing camera footage captured through the city’s East Metro Area Crime Center as they reconstruct the crash scene.
“We had him on camera moments before the crash,” Partridge said.
The department uses laser scanning technology and aerial drones to capture crash scenes and calculate factors like the speed at which vehicles collide, allowing a detailed investigation to continue long after roads have been cleared.
“A lot of work goes on in the background to make determinations and recreate the crash itself,” Partridge said.
Partridge said Dotson could face murder charges in the child’s death.
“We’re going to go after what we can go after,” Partridge said.