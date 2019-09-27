An 11-month old child is dead and another was being treated after being left in a vehicle at Sunny King Honda in Oxford on Friday, officials said.
According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, the child, a male, was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center in Anniston of “apparent accidental heat-related injuries.”
Brown said Friday afternoon he could not release the name of the infant. He said that a second child, the female twin of the deceased infant, survived, and was being treated at RMC.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said his department was investigating the incident.
“We are currently conducting a death investigation involving a child left in a vehicle,” Partridge said by phone Friday afternoon.
According to Partridge, the two were left in the vehicle for three hours and 26 minutes.
Just before 3 p.m. Friday, an Oxford police officer was still on the scene as a gray Honda minivan was being loaded on a tow truck at the dealership.
Partridge said he could give no other details shortly after 3 p.m., but said there are numerous investigators working on the case.
The dealership released a statement about the incident Friday afternoon.
“The Sunny King Automotive Group family is hurting,” the statement read. “We request your thoughts and prayers for our employee and his family and the Sunny King Automotive Group family. No further comment at this time.”