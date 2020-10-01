Child abuse case sent to grand jury

An Oxford man charged last month with hitting a teenager waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday.
Calvin Arthur McCracken, 42, opted to send his child abuse case to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
District Judge Randy Moeller also changed McCracken’s bond from $15,000 cash to $15,000 surety, according to his defense attorney, Bruce Gardner.
Authorities charged McCracken on Sept. 16 after he reportedly slapped a teenage relative across the face.
A video of the incident, which began circulating on the internet shortly before his arrest, showed a man repeatedly slapping, threatening and cursing at the teenager.
Gardner declined to comment further on the case.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.