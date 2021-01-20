Chick-fil-A in the works at Oxford Exchange

A new Chick-fil-A will open at the Oxford Exchange, though the timeline for that opening has yet to be set.
Chick-fil-A corporate has purchased the former Golden Corral building at the exchange with plans to open a new location, according to franchise owner Wade Bence, speaking by phone from his Chick-fil-A restaurant on Alabama 21 near the Oxford Walmart. Workers were tearing down the former Golden Corral building Wednesday morning.
“Chick-fil-A is looking to at least relocate us at this point, trying to find a spot where we can continue to take care of the customer,” Bence said. “We’re hoping to keep both locations open, but at this point we can’t say for sure.”
The Chick-fil-A located beside Walmart near Interstate 20’s exit 185 was built in 1996, Bence said. Over the last 25 years demand has increased to the point that restaurant staff created a second drive-thru lane to accommodate hungry patrons, a feature included in the construction of Jacksonville’s Chick-fil-A, which opened in 2019.
“When we started out it was a very small company, but growth has continued,” Bence said, “and we’ve been very blessed to have a great customer base.”
Attempts to reach Chick-fil-A’s corporate representatives were not immediately successful Wednesday morning.