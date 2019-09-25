Cheaha Regional Humane Society has a location picked for its new headquarters. Now it’s just a matter of having it built.
According to Jane Cunningham, the organization’s chairperson, schematics are being drawn to define the size and features of the facility, which will house dogs and cats for rescue or adoption just south of the Oxford Exchange on Leon Smith Parkway. The site was at one time meant to be a Calhoun County YMCA, she said, but that opened on Spring Branch Road in March last year instead.
While the planning process has been meticulous, Cunningham said, she believed the site would see some work from the city of Oxford, with which Cheaha Regional has its sole impounding contract, next month.
“Oxford is supposed to be moving dirt over to our location sometime in October,” Cunningham said. We’re hoping to break ground after the first of the year, but it’s looking like it may, depending on the type of winter we have, be spring before we start physical construction.”
The lack of a home facility doesn’t seem to have slowed Cheaha Regional much over the last seven months. The agency has been working with PetSmart as an adoption center while it waits for its “forever home” to be built. PetSmart has long been a stop for many of Cheaha Regional’s animals, an arrangement that predates the termination earlier this year of the agency’s contract to run the county Animal Control Facility on Morrisville Road. County Commission meetings leading up to the end of the contract on March 1 were marked by vocal community members expressing fear that the Animal Control Center, back under county control, would overuse euthanasia as a way to solve animal overcrowding.
Oxford has contracted with Cheaha Regional for animal impounding services, while the Police Department handles animal control calls. Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge, in a statement issued through the city’s public information office, said Wednesday that the transition to Cheaha’s impounding services had been a smooth one, and that the partnership was working out.
Cunningham said that she didn’t have specific numbers of animals impounded, adopted and sent to rescues available as of Wednesday, but she did say she was sure no animals had been euthanized.
While waiting for the facility, some of the agency’s focus has been directed toward marketing. The most obvious indication is a big blue van wrapped with images of dogs and cats, sporting Cheaha Regional branding, that’s been driving around Oxford recently.
Cunningham said the van, which has been finished for just a few weeks, tends to grab attention. The dogs and cats featured on its sides are all Cheaha Regional animals.
“Every one of them was saved by Cheaha,” she said.
The van also has a vanity license plate with Cheaha Regional’s soon-to-be-manned phone number — 741-BARK — and a website, cheahahumane.org, where interested parties can donate or reach out about volunteer work. Cunningham said the shelter can always use more food, litter and other supplies; anyone who wants to help can drop goods off at Miller’s Office Furniture in Anniston.
“We’re going to hit 2020 hard,” Cunningham said.