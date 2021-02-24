CASA fundraiser at SAMCO continues through Thursday night

OXFORD — CASA volunteers had their first day of fundraising at the SAMCO at 2030 U.S. 78 Tuesday, just inside the door, beside the Butterfingers and Reese’s Cups.
Last week SAMCO owner Sam Mousa said he would give the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Cheaha Region, a group that provides advocacy for children with parents in the court systems of Calhoun and St. Clair counties, all of the store’s sales through 11:59 p.m. Thursday night, up to a total of $35,000. The first day had been a little slow, said CASA director Laura Miller, but there had been some opportunities to get the word out about the volunteer agency and the work it does for kids.
Miller was joined by fellow CASA worker Cynthia Brown and volunteer Angela Grubbs, a White Plains Middle School teacher and one of the agency’s child advocates.
She said it was simple to remember that any purchase, big or small, at the store would help support local kids.
“You’re paying it forward by buying a Payday,” Grubbs said.