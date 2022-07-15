Career tech focus of regional meeting

OXFORD — The future of the local economy lies in partnerships with local educators and industries.
That was the message brought into focus during a two-day seminar of 300 career technical educators and business leaders from across the region held in Oxford this week, facilitated by East AlabamaWorks.
Lorie Denton, spokesperson for the city of Oxford, brought a message from Mayor Alton Craft expressing the importance of regional cooperation.
“He looks at everything from a regional approach,” Denton said. “If a business sets up anywhere in our region, the residents of Oxford will benefit. He knows our residents will have a chance to work there and those that work there will come and shop in Oxford.”
Denton said those tax dollars can be used to “work together to create opportunities for the entire region.”
Encompassing and serving a seven-county region, East AlabamaWorks’ mission is to create a qualified and sustainable workforce that can assist keeping those businesses already located within the region and attract new industries. It is a nonprofit organization with offices at 1130 Quintard Avenue in Anniston.
With education becoming more focused on helping develop that workforce, school systems are acclimating themselves to this need and giving students the opportunity to study and work with industries and a chance to graduate directly into good paying jobs.
“Not only do I appreciate career tech teachers in our district for all that they do but, being part of a family of career tech teachers, I can guarantee you when we get together for the holidays we talk about K-12 education and the importance providing the opportunity and pathways for career tech and workforce development for our students,” said Oxford City Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley.
“I am a true believer in a strong school system and strong cities,” Stanley said, “but I am a bigger believer in a strong region that can provide a large number of students from multiple school systems that causes us to become an area that is very attractive to industry.”
Stanley said providing the opportunity to make students “successful the day after high school graduation” begins the process of creating a stronger community and region for everyone.
“We are developing high-quality young men and women in careers who are going to go out and be successful,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Stanley called it “exciting” that more career pathways are being created with higher education institutions such as Jacksonville State.
“We have also increased engagement with our industries,” she said. “We are beginning to get more industry partners actively getting involved in giving our students opportunities to come into these various industries. They learn in the classrooms, but the industries are our real-world connectors.”
The educators were scheduled to spend Thursday touring several of the local industries and further discussing how educators and industries can continue and expand working together.