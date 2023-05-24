 Skip to main content
Candlewood Suites project breaks ground near Choccolocco Park

groundbreaking

Leaders of Oxford and Calhoun County broke ground on Candlewood Suites with members of the Patel family, who own other hotels in Oxford.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Oxford hotel guests have made their wishes known, and one of those wishes is to have a place for home cooking.

To that end, ground was broken Wednesday across the highway from the entrance to Choccolocco Park for Candlewood Suites, an $11 million project that will add 15 jobs to the area’s hospitality industry.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 