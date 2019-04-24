U.S. Rep Bradley Byrne, R-Mobile, says he’s not worried about the prospect of facing two big Republican names — former judge Roy Moore and former football coach Tommy Tuberville — in the 2020 primary for U.S. Senate.
“I’m not going to speak ill of the other two,” Byrne said in a Wednesday afternoon appearance in Oxford. “But I think I’m the right person for Alabama.”
Byrne spoke before a half-dozen supporters at Oxford Civic Center on Wednesday afternoon, part of a tour he’s making across the state to promote his candidacy for the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. The first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century, Jones barely beat a scandal-plagued Moore in a 2017 special election, and could face headwinds for re-election in a state that generally votes deep red.
Moore, a religious conservative who was later plagued by allegations of sexual impropriety, has yet to officially enter the 2020 Senate race, though a Mason-Dixon poll earlier this month had him as a favorite of Republican voters. Twenty-seven percent of GOP voters said they’d choose Moore in a primary. Byrne came in third at 13 percent, behind U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville.
Tuberville, the only other candidate who’s officially announced he’s in the race, wasn’t in the poll.
Byrne said he wasn’t concerned about the small turnout for his Wednesday appearance — held during the workday on a Wednesday — and he kept his remarks to criticisms of the other party.
He led with criticism of Jones on abortion. Even on the campaign trail in 2017, Jones said he wanted to keep abortion laws as they are — a position that some pundits predicted would cost him votes.
“Our senator hasn’t been pulling his weight on the issues,” Byrne said.
Byrne also contrasted himself with Democrats more broadly, citing what he called “crazy ideas” such as the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to forgive most or all college debt.
“We should require real counseling with these students before they borrow this money,” Byrne said. He said the biggest issue with student debt comes not from graduates but from people who’ve borrowed but weren’t able to finish a degree.
The name of President Donald Trump came up only rarely, even though Robert Mueller’s report on Russian campaign interference in 2016 was less than a week old. About 20 minutes into the appearance, Byrne said he didn’t support Democratic efforts to subpoena Trump’s tax returns.
“Congress doesn’t have the authority to investigate the president’s personal life,” Byrne said.
A Star reporter asked if Byrne felt the same way about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, which stemmed from Clinton’s statements during an investigation into an extramarital affair. Byrne said the impeachment was about perjury, not a personal matter.
Byrne echoed the president’s call for an investigation of the special counsel’s investigation.
“I don’t think we needed a special counsel,” he said. “Now that we are learning more about how that investigation itself came to be, I now think we need to have an investigation about how this came to be.”
Byrne seemed to question the need for independent counsel investigations more broadly. Asked if the Clinton investigation in the 1990s was needed, Byrne circled back to the Trump investigation.
He also said he believed former FBI director James Comey was wrong to make statements about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016 — an investigation that ended in no charges.