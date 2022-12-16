 Skip to main content
Business sponsors toy distribution Saturday

OXFORD Wynika Hendrix and Country Financial will host Santa’s Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at noon at 1709 Hilyer Robinson Parkway, Suite D.

Each child 13 and under who comes to the event will receive one free toy while supplies last.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.