Business sponsors toy distribution Saturday

OXFORD — Wynika Hendrix and Country Financial will host Santa’s Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at noon at 1709 Hilyer Robinson Parkway, Suite D.
Each child 13 and under who comes to the event will receive one free toy while supplies last.
Kids will be treated to lunch, a toy and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Paw Patrol, Officer McGruff and the Oxford Fire Department.
Hendrix has collected more than 500 toys with the help of customers and friends in the community as well as during a specially designated night at the Festival of Lights.
For more information about the event, contact Hendrix at 256-832-8779.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.