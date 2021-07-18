Bus passengers sheltered at Oxford Civic Center after interstate collision

A passenger bus was involved in a wreck near Interstate 20 mile marker 178 approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Oxford first responders.
Tom Dixon, director of Oxford Health Services Paramedics, said the bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, had been heading east near the Lincoln/Coldwater area when it was struck by another vehicle. Of the passengers, 12 were subsequently transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Dixon said around 7:20 p.m., and another three were transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
Anniston EMS, the Anniston Army Depot and Cleburne County all sent units to the scene as well, Dixon said.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said Oxford city buses picked up the remaining passengers, about 35 total, and took them to the city’s Civic Center to await another ride. By about 7:30 p.m., Sparks said, another bus had arrived to pick them up and take them to the original bus to gather their luggage.
Sparks said he had yet to learn where the bus was from and where it was headed, or the severity of any injuries. The original bus was still driveable, he said, and would meet with the passengers at the Quintard Mall.