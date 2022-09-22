Burlington coming to Oxford Exchange

OXFORD — Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is preparing to open a new location at the Oxford Exchange.
The Oxford store will be located in the space which formerly held Bed Bath & Beyond and, according to the company’s website, is scheduled to open in November.
Burlington is considered one of the leading off-price retailers and currently has more than 800 stores nationwide.
Burlington Stores began in 1972 as a family-run business, with one store in Burlington, N. J., later becoming Burlington Coat Factory. Burlington later expanded its product assortment to include women’s sportswear, men’s activewear and children’s apparel, staying true to an off-price model.
The product selection has grown to include baby, home, and beauty leading the company to change its name to Burlington Stores, reflecting the breadth of their product offerings.
Burlington is currently advertising for seven jobs at the new Oxford location, with applications being accepted through its website at burlingtonstores.jobs.
Those jobs include retail store management, retail sales associate, retail receiving associate, retail receiving lead, customer service lead, retail store supervisor, and cashier associate.