Bridge replacement grant may bring down Hell’s Gate

OXFORD — Hell’s Gate Bridge, which crosses a creek on a road that would connect Choccolocco Park and the Oxford Commons shopping center, may finally be replaced.
Members of the City Council approved Tuesday night an application to the state’s Department of Economic and Community Affairs for $400,000, or 80 percent of the cost to replace the dilapidated bridge, which city leaders have long considered to be a safety concern. The city will kick in another $100,000 to the project, along with engineering and other expenses, as part of a plan to expand Choccolocco Park’s trails. The truss bridge has been unused for more than a decade, at one time rating 1 out of 100 in functional ability and structural integrity.
A paved road leads nearly to the bridge from the park, though the bridge is blocked off and marked as closed to the public. Across Choccolocco Creek, the path comes near an old part of Boiling Springs Road near Publix.
Tuesday, council President Chris Spurlin joked that a resident had asked whether the council could change the name, which seems to have been a very old — and unofficial — moniker.
During the meeting, the City Council also:
— Approved appraisal services for 1501 Barry St., a property the city will have to acquire as part of a plan to widen the street at its intersection with U.S. 78. Negotiation for the property has been unsuccessful, so the city has started eminent domain proceedings.
— Authorized the mayor to sign a lease with Cory Etter for Cider Ridge Golf Course. During its last meeting, the council agreed that Craft should negotiate the lease.