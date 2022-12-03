Breakfast with Santa delights youngsters, benefits education

OXFORD — When a yellow jacket teams with a reindeer to escort the man with the red suit and sleigh to greet hundreds of kids on a rainy morning, something very special must be happening.
That special something was the 13th annual “Breakfast with Santa” held at the Oxford High School cafeteria Saturday morning to benefit the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation.
“’Breakfast with Santa’ is one of our most popular events,” said foundation chairwoman Judy Muncher. “This event is loved by our school, community, student volunteers and the Foundation.”
The foundation partnered with iHOP, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Southern Girl Coffee to provide a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee and drinks to more than 1,200 people over the course of the four-hour event.
Oxford Nutrition and Buff City Soaps were also on hand to offer signature event products to sell for those attending, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation.
Meanwhile, members of the Oxford High Ambassadors added color and fun to the morning dressed as familiar Christmas characters ranging from tin soldiers to the Grinch.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to have pictures taken and to hear the Christmas requests of the children who came to visit. Santa’s elves reported to The Anniston Star some of the most requested toys this year were hoverboards and X-Box games.
“Our mission is to assist the Oxford City school system in continuing a strong tradition of educational excellence and outstanding student achievement by supplying supplemental resources and strengthening community engagement,” Muncher said.