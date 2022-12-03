 Skip to main content
Breakfast with Santa delights youngsters, benefits education

Mrs santa oxford

A couple of children get words of wisdom from Mrs. Claus during “Breakfast with Santa” in Oxford Saturday. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — When a yellow jacket teams with a reindeer to escort the man with the red suit and sleigh to greet hundreds of kids on a rainy morning, something very special must be happening.

That special something was the 13th annual “Breakfast with Santa” held at the Oxford High School cafeteria Saturday morning to benefit the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation.