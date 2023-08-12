 Skip to main content
Bluegrass showcased in debut of music festival in Lincoln

Bluegrass Lincoln

Russell Moore and the IIIrd Time Out band pluck and fiddle as they sing bluegrass, gospel and country music Friday evening at a bluegrass gig on Speedway Boulevard in Lincoln. The show continues through the weekend.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

By 6:30 p.m. Friday night, around 200 fans of bluegrass and guitar music were clapping and tapping their feet to Russell Moore and IIIrd Time Out’s band, enjoying classics such as John Denver’s “Country Roads,” a bluegrass song called “Another Evening Alone,” “I’ll Fly Away” and a string of others.

The inaugural Talladega Bluegrass and Guitar Finger Pickin’ Festival was well under way, which brought smiles to its organizer and promoter Ed Loudermilk and his friends, including Tracy Flynn and Dana Curvin, who were indispensable during the weeks leading up to the festival. They worked to spread the word about the event and to communicate with the bands and food trucks who came.

