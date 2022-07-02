Birmingham to welcome World Games next week

Ashley Phillips got to see Team USA softball once in her life, when she was 10 and following older sister Maggie’s travel-ball travels in Oklahoma City.
Eight years later, Team USA will come to Phillips and the rest of the area’s softball community.
“It’s pretty cool that some of the younger kids here will get the opportunity to watch them play,” Phillips said.
Count the recent Alexandria High School graduate, all-state player and Jacksonville State University signee among folks in the softball community making plans to see University of Alabama standout Montana Fouts, former Crimson Tide and Mortimer Jordan High star Haylie McCleney and the rest of Team USA during its Alabama stay for The World Games.
Team USA will play a series of games against world-ranked No. 2 Japan, No. 8 Australia and the USSSA Pride at Choccolocco Park before the 11th World Games in Birmingham.
The games in Oxford will begin July 5 with contests between the Pride and Australia (11 a.m.) and Japan (1:30 p.m.). The U.S. team will then play a pair of evening games against the two countries at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Bringing together about 3,600 athletes from 110 countries across 34 sports in 23 venues, The World Games starts July 7 in Birmingham. The event features sports and sporting disciplines not contested in the Olympics and is typically held every four years, one year after the summer Olympics, over 11 days.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of this year’s Games from 2021, allowing time for the completion of Protective Stadium, site of opening ceremonies, and improvements to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex.
Birmingham was awarded the contract to host the 2021 Games in 2015, beating Lima (Peru) and UFA (Russia) in the final round. Organizers pledged to largely forgo public funding in favor of private partnerships to cover the nearly $60 million budget.
Birmingham also has university student accommodations available for the athletes. For the first time, there’ll be something akin to an athletes’ village.
The Games includes everything from aikido to wushu.
Softball has the biggest following in northeast Alabama. Nearly every high school in the region plays the sport, and many players play travel ball outside of the high school season.
JSU has a long-standing NCAA DIvision I softball program.
Baseball and softball were two of the 12 founding sports for the International World Games Association, in 1980. Softball was part of the first two World Games, at Santa Clara 1981 and London 1985, while baseball was played in 1981.
In 2009 and 2013, softball was an invitational sport at the Games.
The two international governing bodies for baseball and softball, the International Baseball Federation and International Softball Federation, merged in 2013 to become an IWGA member as the WBSC. Softball will be part of TWG 2022, and competition will run July 9-13 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, with the bronze-medal match set for 4 p.m. July 13 and the final set for 8 p.m.
The list of nations sending softball teams also includes Japan, Canada, Mexico, Chinese Taipei, China, Australia and Italy.
Local players to see softball
Ohatchee High School coach Kendall Poe, the 2022 Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County coach of the year, plans to see Team USA in Oxford and Birmingham. She said it’s possible that most of her team will see the Oxford exhibition.
“We got tickets for Oxford,” Poe said. “Danny Shears is over all of that, and he’s a graduate from Ohatchee, and he let us know a couple of months ago they were coming in The World Games in Birmingham.
“We won’t go to all of the games, but we will for sure try to make that day of the finals.”
Softball eyes go to see softball-specific things.
Alexandria’s entire team plans to attend the Oxford exhibition, and some members might also attend games in Birmingham, Alexandria coach Brian Hess said.
“You dream of having Team USA come to our county,” said Hess, the 4A-6A county coach of the year. “It’s just going to be a huge thing, great for the kids, great for the county in general.
“I told our kids, you’d have to drive a long way off to see the type of athletes that are going to be on the field, and they’re going to be 15 minutes away from you, so you might ought to go and watch. They were all fired up about it.”
What do softball eyes go to see when they watch Team USA?
Hess said witnessing the best playing in person opens eyes for younger players. How hard the top one or two percent of players work comes across in person better than it does on TV.
“They go to games and see how things operate, and they go, ‘OK, I don’t know if I can do this or not,’” he said. “It takes a special person to get to that level.”
“It’s fun for the kids to be able to watch that, because you just don’t see it every day.”
Phillips, who tied a national record by hitting two grand slams in one inning in a game against Cleburne County this past season, said watching the best players can be reassuring for an advanced player like her.
Even though she doesn’t want to see them make mistakes when playing, it happens, and it can be instructive in itself.
“It’s nice to see that even at the higher level, they still make mistakes, and they still fail at the plate,” she said. “It helps me to have a better mentality when I’m out there playing.”
For Poe, who regards softball as “the greatest game in the world,” it’s not just what she and her players can see, but what they’ll hear.
“Just the passion that the females have that play on Team USA,” Poe said. “That’s the thing.”
It’s a good thing for the student athletes to be able to see, she said, and “it shows that softball can continue even after college if you work hard and love the game enough.”
As for favorite players on Team USA, the choices are local. Poe’s cousin, former Ragland High School and JSU player Emily Church, played with and against McCleney in travel ball.
“It’s all the way Haylie McCleney, because she’s from Alabama, and Montana Fouts, 100 percent,” Poe said.
Hess said his team watched Fouts pitch for Alabama a couple of years ago. He’s coached against McCleney.
“We knew how special she was going to be, because she was a holy terror for about four or five years at Mortimer Jordan,” he said. “Every time we played them, we could not get her out.”
While local softball enthusiasts appreciate the chance to see Team USA in The World Games here, they also want to see softball in the Olympics.
“It should be fought for every time the Olympics come around,” Poe said. “I don’t think it’s something that we should even have to fight for.
“It’s a sport, 100 percent, and it should be recognized.”
Tickets for the Oxford event are non-refundable. Pricing will be $30 (reserved/seatback) or $20 for general admission.