Billy Ray Cyrus cancels tour, Oxford date

OXFORD — Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has announced he’s canceling the remainder of his 2022 tour which included a Dec. 2 concert at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.

The 61-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” singer had previously announced the cancellation of a Sept. 23 performance in New Haven, Ky., citing “physician’s ordered vocal rest.” That’s the same reason given for canceling his OPAC date, which would have been his next stop after the Kentucky venue.