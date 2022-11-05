Billy Ray Cyrus cancels tour, Oxford date

OXFORD — Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has announced he’s canceling the remainder of his 2022 tour which included a Dec. 2 concert at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
The 61-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” singer had previously announced the cancellation of a Sept. 23 performance in New Haven, Ky., citing “physician’s ordered vocal rest.” That’s the same reason given for canceling his OPAC date, which would have been his next stop after the Kentucky venue.
OPAC sent out emails to ticket holders on Thursday with the information and a link to request refunds.
“The value of your ticket(s) have been credited to your OPAC account and may be used for further purchases to any other performance or event this season,” the email reads.
The deadline for refund requests is Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
The next performance on the OPAC calendar is the national Broadway tour of the Tony award- winning musical, “Fiddler on the Roof” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, as part of the Noble Bank and Trust Broadway series.
Tickets are available at the box office or online at oxfordpac.org.