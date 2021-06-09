Big Time Entertainment loan already paid off, opening still uncertain

OXFORD — Big Time Entertainment’s owners have already paid back money fronted by the city to help get the company’s entertainment complex project off the ground.
The City Council during its Tuesday night meeting approved a defeasance — or voiding — of a $5 million bond taken out by the city in 2019, soon after 360 Media, the company that owns the entertainment project, made its pitch to city leaders.
“When we did that deal with Big Time Entertainment, some critics said it was a waste of money,” Mayor Alton Craft said to council members just before the meeting ended. “If you’ve been to see any of it, your faith was not misplaced. This thing is going to be something spectacular.”
Big Time Entertainment’s complex, located beside Interstate 20’s Exit 185, is inching toward completion. The most apparent outgrowth is a minigolf course on the exterior with faux rock walls and mountains. Images from Big Time Entertainment’s social media pages show a completed laser tag court, along with some other attractions.
Attempts to reach Big Time Entertainment’s owners were unsuccessful through multiple attempts last week; the brand’s Facebook page forecasts a “summer” opening but offers no elaboration.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Presented awards to employees of the city Fire Department that would have been given out at Christmas, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the holiday part to be canceled.
— Updated the city code to add a seat to the Keep Oxford Beautiful Board and appointed Gwen Parrish to that seat.
— Authorized Craft and city clerk Alan Atkinson as signatories for the city’s safety deposit box at BBVA Bank.
— Authorized an easement with Alabama Power on Leon Smith Parkway for utilities; Craft said it was among the last easement agreements to be reached on the Leon Smith Parkway road-widening project.
— Condemned a structure at 316 West Fifth Street. No one spoke on behalf of the property at a public hearing held Tuesday night.