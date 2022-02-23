Base pay rises for Oxford firefighters

OXFORD — The City Council here voted unanimously Tuesday night to increase the base pay of its firefighters from $14.92 per hour to $17.73 per hour.
The move comes on the heels of the council’s approval in December to increase the starting salary for police officers from $42,129 to $48,856.
It is an action not unfamiliar around the country as municipalities are struggling to attract and maintain high quality first responders.
Council President Chris Spurlin said the funding for the base-pay increase is coming from money that had already been budgeted for the fire department’s higher-ranking officers, and Fire Chief Gary Sparks confirmed to council members that the money isn’t needed right now for that classification.
The council also took the time to welcome Dr. Shannon Stanley, who will begin her position as the new superintendent of Oxford public schools next week. Stanley, a 1986 graduate of Oxford High School, was appointed to the position by the school board last week.
Several members of the school board were in attendance as Stanley was officially introduced to the council.
“I am thankful that she applied,” said School Board Chairman Alex Davenport. “We have been praying a lot about this and we know the community has been also. I am very, very proud to have Dr. Stanley as our superintendent.”
“We are excited,” added school board member Dr. Tony Bolton. “She has the experience, the background and she is an Oxford graduate so she knows the city, the system and what it’s all about. I think she will be a great addition to the city.”
Stanley said she was blessed to be home and “part of this awesome team.”
“I was here as a student and then an administrator,” Stanley said. “I appreciate the prayers that have been given. It’s about a city and a school system working together to make sure the students have the advantage to be successful — not just from kindergarten, Pre-K and all the way up — but also the day after graduation.”
“I appreciate the opportunity to be back home and make a difference in the school system that made a difference for me,” Stanley said.