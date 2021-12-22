‘Baby box’ plan would help save newborns’ lives

A member of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama wants the city of Oxford to make available a new way unwanted children can be surrendered from the tragic options of being neglected and abused.
Madison Scott recently introduced the idea of Safe Haven Baby Boxes to the Oxford City Council.
The so-called “baby box” would be installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building. An alarm would sound alerting the staff an infant had been placed into the box.
According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website, there are currently 94 such stations located in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida and Arizona.
Oxford’s, if instituted, would be the first in the state of Alabama.
Scott, who has been in the Girl Scouts for seven years, said she chose the issue of “the neglected and unwanted” as part of earning a Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.
She said those who use the box remain anonymous and the babies “receive immediate care.”
“In Alabama, 11,000 babies are abused and neglected,” Scott told the council members. “From 2015 to 2019, fatalities in children have increased dramatically. In 2019 alone, 2,000 out of the 6,000 baby deaths were due to neglect.”
She said there have been 13 babies reported surrendered through the Safe Haven box program which started in 2016.
Scott said she had heard of babies being dropped off at the Friendship fire station and thought that might be a site for consideration.
Mayor Alton Craft said there had been a meeting with representatives of the Department of Human Resources, EMS and the police and fire departments to discuss the placement of a Baby Box.
“We determined, with DHR’s help, that if you do this the best place would be at EMS,” Craft said. “We don’t think they should be taken to the police department. The fire department would be the next best place. But at EMS, they are all licensed to immediately take care of an infant if there is something wrong with it. They are better set up for it.”
The mayor said “EMS is behind this 100 percent” and the city would have to assist with the costs associated with installing one of the boxes.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Council President Chris Spurlin to Scott. “It shows hard work and it shows your concern about the abused and neglected children. This is a great thing for us to talk about and discuss. I’ll work with the mayor and the health authorities and see if we can get this in place.”