Auto Custom Carpets to open new Oxford location

OXFORD — The City Council welcomed a new business to the city Tuesday night, though it’s one Anniston residents are already familiar with.
Auto Custom Carpets — a manufacturing company that creates custom carpeting for cars, based in Anniston — will buy the former Hager Hinge building on West Hamric Drive, up the street from the Coca-Cola bottling plant and U-Haul. The council voted unanimously to abate Auto Custom Carpet’s noneducational sales and use and property taxes for 10 years as an incentive. According to the council resolution, the company will invest $5.13 million in redeveloping the site.
Brad Williams, the company’s vice president of operations, told the council that the building will need new glass panes around the front office area, the replacement of exterior asbestos panels, brick work and the development of a new parking lot closer to the building. Cracked asphalt near the building will be repaved, too, he said.
The Hager Hinge building was constructed with sturdy steel framework, he said.
“This building was built in ’52, and it had to have been one of the greatest manufacturing spaces in Alabama,” Williams said. “We want to try and get it back to that level.”
Williams was joined by Ken and Keith Howell, the father and son who are now president and vice president of the company, respectively. According to Williams, Auto Custom Carpets is the largest manufacturer of car replacement carpet in the world.
The fate of the company’s Noble Street location did not come up in discussion, but, said Williams, “When we make the move to Oxford, everyone’s coming to Oxford.”
As of Tuesday night, the county tax records show the property still in the possession of Hager Hinge. Those records show the value of the property with improvements at $7.3 million.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Denied a new request for appropriations to Oxford Emergency Medical Service, this time totaling $50,000, split into payments in December and and January. Like the last resolution brought before the council — which would have given the company $25,000 per month indefinitely — the resolution failed for lack of a motion.
— Tabled a motion to award a bid for concession and catering sales through the city Parks and Recreation Department. Councilman Mike Henderson during the pre-meeting work session suggested tabling the motion to conduct more research and discussion.
— Awarded appropriations to Rainbow Omega for $10,000; Feeding Alabama for $20,000; Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center for $10,000; Northeast Alabama Entrepreneurial Center for $10,000; Alabama Law Enforcement Appreciation Foundation for $5,000; Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics for $25,000; and East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy for $10,000.