Auto Custom Carpets cuts the ribbon on Oxford facility

OXFORD — Lots of executives talk about an employee family, but Auto Custom Carpets has one on display in the parking lot.
Dozens of dignitaries gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting at the newly renovated facility on Hamric Drive, the former site of Hager Hinge and the result of a $5.13 million investment. Photographers and videographers captured the scene of Auto Custom Carpets owner Ken Howell snipping a red ribbon with a giant pair of scissors, standing in parking spaces reserved for the company’s executive staff.
But the spaces were marked “Ken,” “Brad,” “Keith” — not “Owner” and “vice presidents” — and included more names further down the line. Howell spoke near the end of the event, overcome with emotion, and it seemed clear that the man wanted all his employees for the long haul.
“Knowing that I was responsible for 200 families led to quite a lot of sleepless nights,” Howell said.
The Oxford facility — now 186,000 square feet, with plans to expand up to 240,000 square feet over three phases of construction — is the culmination of nearly 30 years for Howell with Auto Custom Carpets, which he bought as part of a group in 1995. The company announced in late 2019 that it had bought the Hager Hinge site and would move its operations to Oxford, leaving behind its former location in Anniston and a few others in Alabama and Georgia. Now they’re conglomerated in Oxford.
“Our other sites were all landlocked,” said Brad Williams, vice president of operations, during a tour of the expansive factory floor. The facility sits on 29 acres of land, he said. “This gives us a lot of room to grow.”
Production equipment will arrive in about six or seven weeks, Williams said, and then the company will begin producing carpets for the hundreds of automobile models it supports.
Various improvements have been made: Bathrooms were once on the second floor of the factory space, but those have been moved to ground level for employee convenience. The lights have been replaced with LED lighting, cheaper to power than traditional bulbs. The most expensive fix was removing the asbestos from the building, which lined the walls and had even worked into the boiler pipes that formerly heated the building.
The former cafeteria, which served meals three times a day for General Electric employees when the building was constructed, had been converted into an office area, Williams said. Howell’s office had been built into the corner of the office space, Williams said.
“For 30 years Ken has never had an office with a window, so we gave him two,” Williams said.