 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Audience, judges, sponsors applaud Rubato competition

Piano players

The medal winners of the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition pose with Rubato founder/OPAC Director of Music Education Julio Barreto. From left to right are Michelle Nieto (Silver), Kun Ding (Silver) Anna Li (Bronze), Raditya Muljadi (Bronze), Shangru Du (Gold), Barreto, Warit Techakanont (Gold), Harrison Benford (Gold), Bromme “Bix” Cole II (Silver), and Simon Martinez (Bronze) 

 Courtesy CJ Foster/OPAC

OXFORD — The judges of the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition found the talent displayed by the 21 competitors so good they decided to add another award category.

That announcement came Saturday night as the medals were being awarded after the final round of competition on the stage of the Oxford Performing Arts Center.