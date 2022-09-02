Approximately $55 million budget projected for Oxford public schools

OXFORD — The city school system is entering the new year with a full staff, a full list of capital projects and the projections of increased revenue.
That was the message school chief financial officer Robert Jordan delivered to school board members as they got their first look at the 2022-23 budget during a called meeting Thursday morning.
Many of the numbers in the approximately $55 million budget remain in flux for now; however, Jordan said the numbers reflecting the staff are complete.
“Those salaries represent about 85 percent of the budget,” Jordan said, noting the district has all positions filled for the year with a total payroll and benefits of $41 million.
He said the district’s average daily enrollment is down 45 students from last year, making the current total of 4,004 students from which the state bases its funding.
By those calculations, the state funds 231.25 teachers, six principals, five assistant principals, eight counselors, seven librarians, and a part-time career tech director. But because the state funding does not cover all the district’s teachers, Jordan said 63 are paid with local money.
“Most rural school systems have exactly what is assigned by the state,” Jordan said. “These are things we can do because of the funding we have.”
Jordan also said the funds each teacher is given to use in their classrooms has been increased from $700 to $900.
“We have a method to make sure those funds are spent properly, but the teachers have complete control over how that money is spent for their classrooms,” Jordan said.
Jordan said his revenue projections are based on the year ending 2021, as those are the numbers for which full accounting is available; he anticipated the totals to easily exceed those numbers.
“I am generally very conservative in figuring revenue,” he said. “For the 2022 year we are operating in, we budgeted $6.8 million for city sales tax and $3.850 million for county sales tax. Both of those are tracking ahead of that.”
Jordan said his new estimates are $7.5 million for city sales tax revenue and $4.2 million for county sales tax revenue “and those are not unrealistic” noting in 2021 the final total on city tax revenue was $7.4 million.
He also said there is a 25 percent increase projected in ad valorem tax revenue “because that’s how the county has reappraised property — 25 to 30 percent higher than it was last year.”
“We are already trending ahead of our 2022 numbers,” Jordan said.
The board will be given a more detailed view of the budget and the opportunity to approve it on a second reading during its regular business session on Sept. 20.
The board approved its capital plan for the next five years as presented by director of operations Eric Burrage.
“Priorities can change,” Burrage said as he reviewed a list of 29 projects totaling $47.5 million proposed through 2027.
Some of those items are already in progress including the new field house at Oxford High School, the renovation of Fulton Hall, renovations to Oxford Elementary’s windows and restrooms, and new security cameras districtwide.
Board members also approved changing the date of the 2023 graduation to Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
“We wanted to make sure we had time for any rain delays,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said. “We don’t want a repeat of this year having students decide between having a weekend graduation versus being able to graduate on the field.”
“That is a tradition all of us really value,” she added. “We wanted to give them some added days in case it rains to graduate outside before we have to go inside, which we learned this year is not an option they like at all.”