OXFORD — Kimberly Jennings fought back tears Thursday afternoon when an employee at Walmart said her layaway gifts were paid for.
Jennings, of Lineville, said in a room at the back of the store near the layaway counter that she had put $200 worth of gifts on layaway and had only paid $20 on it.
“I was planning on paying it off Monday, then I found out it went out the ninth,” Jennings said. “I thought I was just going to have to come in and re-pick everything out, but I didn’t.”
Jennings walked away carrying two cardboard boxes and pulling a Paw Patrol tricycle behind her.
According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, someone came into the store Wednesday and paid off all of the layaway gifts excluding guns.
“We are so overjoyed for all the lives that are touched today by this generous act of kindness and love,” the post read.
Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said Thursday the donor paid $25,000 to cover the remaining balances of all the layaway gifts at the Oxford store. Staheli said the donor wished to remain anonymous. An anonymous donor also paid off all layaway gifts Monday at the Walmart store in Anniston.
According to Staheli, people have been visiting Walmart stores across the country during the holidays to pay off layaways. He referred to those donors as “layaway angels.”
“There are a lot of generous individuals who do this,” Staheli said.
Staheli said telling customers that their gifts have been paid for can be touching for Walmart employees.
“It’s a fun experience for our stores ... to see the excitement and joy in our customers,” Staheli said.
Jennings, who has one child and another on the way, said she had expected to struggle this Christmas after she lost her job.
“Cheaha Brewing Company closed down and now I work at IHOP. I didn’t know how I was going to make ends meet, and look at that,” she said.
Laura Maldonado, of Oxford, said she was supporting her son through college and worried that her family would have to wait until after Christmas to get gifts.
“I knew we weren’t going to have a lot of Christmas this year,” Maldonado said. “I told them I wasn’t going to be able to do it on Christmas, maybe the week after.”
She said she had put one $110 toy on layaway and planned to pay off the balance on Friday. She said she would have put more items on layaway if she had the money for the down payment.
While her kids didn’t ask for much this Christmas, Maldonado said, the donor has made bringing home presents easier.
Jennings said she had heard about the donor who had paid off the layaway gifts at the Lenlock Walmart and wondered if it was the same person who covered the layaways in Oxford. She said she wanted that person to know how grateful she was.
“You’re amazing,” Jennings said. “God bless you, for real.”
Maldonado also thanked the donor. She said she believed her paid-for gift came “from upstairs.”
“We are blessed, so blessed,” Maldonado said. “It came from my dear lord, Jesus Christ.”