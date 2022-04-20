Annual Student Government Day puts the next generation in charge

OXFORD — Oxford City Council passed several resolutions Wednesday that under normal circumstances would have created a new dog park, renovated and expanded the public pool and restrooms at Oxford Lake Park and painted one of the new storm shelters a shade of brown.
While all are good ideas, the council that approved them was not voted into office by the general electorate.
They were elected by their peers — students at Oxford High School — and became part of a “shadow city government” for a day as part of what has been a tradition for more than 50 years.
The term “shadow government” is not a phrase normally associated with any positivity. However in this case, it is a way to encourage the next generation to understand and be more involved with public and community service.
Student Government Day gives Oxford High School students the chance to both run for municipal government positions and elect someone to fill those position throughout the city from the mayor’s office to paramedics.
The 54 victors of the OHS student body election gathered at City Hall Wednesday morning, then dispersed to meet and work with each department head.
All the students were given a chance to visit Oxford’s state-of-the-art East Metro Area Crime Center where Chief Bill Partridge shared with students the wide array of technologies now being used to conduct the local government’s most important role — that of public safety.
“Much of the funding for this center comes from when people stay in our hotels,” Partridge explained. “That helps us maintain a place where it is safe for them to shop, visit our parks, and makes them want to return for more visits.”
After spending time with their assigned departments, the students all returned for a City Council meeting to watch the previously mentioned resolutions proposed by the student-formed council ratified during a simulated council session.
The students were then treated to lunch at the Oxford Performing Arts Center before returning to campus.
Mayor Alton Craft, who participated in the same program in April 1979 as an Oxford High School senior, said the day is as beneficial for the city staff as it is for the students.
“It means a lot to get the students involved and see what their government does and we always learn something from the students,” Craft said. “They are very smart. We who currently serve do the same things over and over, get set in our ways and don’t think outside of the box. They are always thinking outside of the box and their enthusiasm always gets the city staff really fired up.”
The following is a list of the students and the positions they filled during Student Government Day 2022:
Administrative Police Clerk — Isabella Martin; Assistant Police Chief — Donovan Smith; Animal Control Officer — Hailey Smallwood; Building Inspector — Blakely Freeman; City Attorney — Megan Warhurst, Gracelyn Roney; City Clerk — Ashanti Ruffin; City Council — Ella Wilson, Rylan Houck, Kneidra Back, Nia Twyman, Jesslyne Kelly; Superintendent of Education — Anna Abernathy; City Judge — Anna Lewis; Director of Fleet Services — Mikiya Wilson; City Librarian — Mattison Sprayberry; Court Clerk — Madison Scott; City Engineer — Samuel Curlee; Finance Director — Alyssa Free; Police Chief — Coby Bonner; Jury Members — Anthony Calloway, Diarra Maull. Olivia Armstrong, Anna Tapley, Kinsley Humphries, Kaylee Patterson; Secretary to the Mayor – Ally Munroe; Mayor — Ryan Whitley; Parks and Recreation Director — Kyle Pilkington; Police Dispatcher — Brooklyn Maddox; Police Lieutenants — Blake Johnson, Brayden Kellum, Christopher Perrelli; Fire Chief — Madison Sparks; Assistant Fire Chief — Cameron Bearden; Fire Inspector — Miguel Mitchell; Police Sergeants — ZaKerria Hawkins, Kyler Wright, Luke Turley, Aaron McFarland; Director of Oxford Water Department — Mattie Moore; Public Defenders — Kaleah Taylor, Jada Kirksey; Street Superintendent — Aiden Bruce; IT Director — Emily Parrish; Marketing Director — Anna Marlow; OPAC Director — Caroline Rogers; Main Street Director — Nadajia Beck; 3-11 Director — Anna Lockridge; Public Information Officer — Kinslee Nunn; City Special Event Coordinator — Ashely Lamb; Oxford Healthcare Systems Director — Skylar Sword; Paramedics — Abigail Reimer, Kinley Sparks