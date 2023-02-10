 Skip to main content
Alabama Power Foundation awards grant to OES teacher

Alabama Power Community Relations Manager

Oxford Elementary technology teacher Taleah Thomas received the Alabama Power classroom grant from Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Steve Marlowe. 

 (Courtesy photo)

OXFORD The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded a classroom grant in the amount of $1,000 to Taleah Thomas, technology teacher at Oxford Elementary School.

The classroom grant program provides teachers with grants of up to $1,000 to buy materials and supplies that can be used to improve the classroom environment and enhance students’ ability to learn.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.