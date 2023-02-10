Alabama Power Foundation awards grant to OES teacher

OXFORD — The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded a classroom grant in the amount of $1,000 to Taleah Thomas, technology teacher at Oxford Elementary School.
The classroom grant program provides teachers with grants of up to $1,000 to buy materials and supplies that can be used to improve the classroom environment and enhance students’ ability to learn.
Thomas will use her funds to buy robotics equipment used to teach sequencing and essential coding skills.
“Teachers have the power to transform the lives of students and communities and we are proud to support them through the Classroom grant program,” said Steve Marlowe, Community Relations Manager for Alabama Power Company. “These grants provide the resources needed to create an enriching educational environment and innovative classroom initiatives that help students succeed. We are excited to partner with Oxford Elementary School on this initiative.”
