Alabama pianist finds Rubato in his own back yard

Hou's on first

Raymond Hou, 16, is a Montgomery resident.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — There is one of the 21 competitors at the Rubato International Piano Competition who can look at the event’s street banners which say “Sweet Home Alabama” and can say that about himself.

Unlike the others who have traveled from across the country and around the world, he found this opportunity by traveling only a few hours north on a state highway.