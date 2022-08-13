Alabama pianist finds Rubato in his own back yard

OXFORD — There is one of the 21 competitors at the Rubato International Piano Competition who can look at the event’s street banners which say “Sweet Home Alabama” and can say that about himself.
Unlike the others who have traveled from across the country and around the world, he found this opportunity by traveling only a few hours north on a state highway.
Raymond Hou, 16, is a resident of Montgomery and a student at the Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School. He is the only competitor from Alabama who made it through the audition process to become part of the Rubato International Piano Competition at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Hou is no stranger to competition, having won 73 piano awards, including nine international honors, since he began playing at age 5.
The Spokane, Wash., native came to Montgomery with his family by way of Massachusetts 10 years ago.
“My family saw the kids of their friends and relatives playing and they wanted to introduce me to that as well,” Hou said. “Most Asians say their parents forced them into classical music. It’s a similar case for me, but the piano has grown on me. I definitely appreciate classical music a lot more than I ever would have. I’m grateful my parents forced me. I don’t regret it at all. I’m glad they did.”
Hou, like most his age, enjoys a looser style of music during his free time.
“I listen to hip-hop,” he said. “It’s something I can really vibe to. I like to feel the beat and the rhythm. It’s something I can chill to.”
He said he chance to compete in Oxford was an opportunity he could not miss.
“When they said, ‘Oxford, Alabama,’ I was so surprised,” Hou said. “This is the first international competition in Alabama and I thought, ‘This is a great opportunity. Of course, I’ll come.’ I’ve never actually been here, but it’s very nice here and a lot smaller than Montgomery. The people here are a lot nicer.”
Acknowledging this is the first Rubato held, Hou said the Oxford event compares in a positive way with other competitions in which he has participated.
“They are really trying their hardest,” Hou said. “The staff here are working their hearts out every night and the service has been super crazy, being the living embodiment of Southern hospitality. That’s what we should be showing these people coming from all over the world.”
The finals of the Rubato International Piano Competition will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15, $8 for children/students and will be available at the box office or online at oxfordpac.org.