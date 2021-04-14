Additional drug-like products under scrutiny at retailers in Oxford

OXFORD — Just weeks after tianeptine was banned from city retailers, city leaders are already facing a slew of replacement drugs that dodge synthetic substance laws.
Neil Fetner, an inspector with the Alabama Beverage Control Board, told the City Council at its Tuesday night meeting that store shelves have already been restocked with organic substances that often have names, chemical compositions and effects similar to those of drugs that have been banned. He also showed council members samples of unusual products found in local gas stations, including synthetic urine for passing drug tests, and a blue pill found in an Anniston gas station, he said. It was stamped with the Pfizer logo, and appeared to be Viagra, though he said it could be counterfeit.
“Regardless, it’s against the law,” Fetner said.
District Attorney Brian McVeigh also attended the meeting, having reviewed the city’s tianeptine ordinance at the request of city attorney Ron Allen. McVeigh said that state legislation for synthetic drugs covered a broad range of substances by using analogues — “Anything that mimics a drug is that drug,” McVeigh said — but that law doesn’t include natural substances, McVeigh said, which often have other chemicals added.
McVeigh said those chemicals can be put into otherwise legal substances, like hemp, and the resulting products often skirt drug laws. Delta-8 THC, for instance, is a less-potent version of Delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Delta 8 has yet to be banned in some states, though Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard had suggested a city ordinance banning Delta 8 a few weeks ago.
Tianeptine and salvia had both given legislators pause, McVeigh said, because they were “natural substances with things added to them.” They were eventually banned.
Fetner told council members that an ordinance targeting organic drugs could help push legislation forward at the state level.
Allen said there were practical issues to consider, including learning exactly which chemicals were at work in which substances, but he would begin research.
During its meeting, the City Council:
— Approved three engineering phases for bridge replacement and widening on Friendship Road with CDG Engineers and Associates. Phase one will cost $267,298; phase two will cost $248,678; and phase three will cost $117,008.
— Amended the city zoning ordinance to state in Section 3.01 that only dwellings build in accordance to the city building code may be occupied for residential purposes. Structures not built to code and vehicles, including recreational vehicles, are not permitted to serve as residences.
— Reappointed Keith McCullough and Danny Shears to the Commercial Development Authority.
— Authorized an easement with Alabama Power Company at 9070 U.S. 78.
— Declared certain vehicles and equipment surplus.
— Authorized a beverage agreement with Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Oxford, and an agreement with Global Music Rights, LLC, for the use of licensed songs at city facilities.
— Authorized acceptance of a proposal from Barnett Jones Wilson Structural Engineers for canopy covers for the Choccolocco Park softball stadium.