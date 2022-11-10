 Skip to main content
ACCC baseball tourney signs long-term deal with Oxford

The entrance to Oxford's Choccolocco Park. 

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Choccolocco Park will be the official home of the Alabama Community College Conference baseball tournament for the next five years.

The City Council unanimously approved the agreement Tuesday night, allowing the ACCC to host both district and conference tournaments at Signature Field through 2027 beginning with the 2023 conference tournament May 11-16.