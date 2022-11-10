ACCC baseball tourney signs long-term deal with Oxford

OXFORD — Choccolocco Park will be the official home of the Alabama Community College Conference baseball tournament for the next five years.
The City Council unanimously approved the agreement Tuesday night, allowing the ACCC to host both district and conference tournaments at Signature Field through 2027 beginning with the 2023 conference tournament May 11-16.
“We have had a great working relationship with Dean Myrick, the ACCC commissioner,” said Parks and Recreation director Don Hudson. “He has really helped us by bringing events to Choccolocco Park and upsizing our marketing of the park with events including softball, baseball and track. We hosted cross-country just last weekend. We have been hosting events for them for three years.”
Myrick said he is pleased to continue the partnership with the city and park.
“Our first year was a huge success and very well received,” Myrick said. “The park, city staff and the Oxford community have welcomed us with open arms and we couldn’t be more excited about what the next five years will bring us.”
Hudson said having a longer-term contract helps the teams “familiarize themselves with the area”
“If you come here a couple of times, you know where to eat and where to stay,” he said. “It works out well and it has with the state high school and OVC tournaments. That also provides an economic boost to our local businesses,” he said.
Mayor Alton Craft said it aligns with his goal of bringing more “world class athletes” to his city.
“The economic impact that comes with this is another huge win for our region,” he said.
Hudson noted the park has “signature” fields for both softball and baseball, meaning they are specifically designed for tournament play.
“We are excited about this and there are a lot of players in this area who play on these teams,” Hudson said.
Terms of the contract require the city to provide all field and security personnel, two rooms for ACCC officials, programs and an on-site athletic trainer.
The city also agrees to provide a yearly revenue guarantee of $9,000 the first year and $9,500 for the subsequent four years to the ACCC and will retain all revenue from admission tickets, concessions, programs and merchandise.
“There are people around here who do not follow any particular team, but follow this particular sport,” Hudson said. “There is a built-in audience for baseball games. This allows us to do a ‘selling job’ when we go out to recruit teams or conferences to play here.”
“This is exactly what this park was built for,” he said.