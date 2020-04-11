'A lot of water' puts out blaze at National Gypsum

Firefighters from Oxford and four other fire departments put out a blaze Saturday afternoon at the National Gypsum Company plant on US 431 near Bynum.
Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said firefighters got a call at 1:01 p.m. that a fire had broken out at the plant, which makes paper for use in drywall.
Sparks said the plant had been temporarily closed for routine maintenance at the time the fire broke out, with only a small number of maintenance workers on the premises.
The chief said the blaze may have been caused by sparks from machinery igniting paper lint. The fire got into the building’s ventilation ductwork, Sparks said.
“A lot of the flames that people were seeing through the roof were coming through the duct pipes,” he said.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Oxford firefighters called on four other fire departments — Eastaboga, Ohatchee, Munford and East Providence — for assistance, Sparks said.
Anniston’s Fire Department also helped, Sparks said, by attacking a vegetation fire that burned on the wooded hill near Anniston/Oxford city limits at the same time as the National Gypsum fire.
Sparks said the plant was originally meant to reopen April 22nd after maintenance was complete. He said he didn’t know whether fire and water damage would delay that timetable.
“We put a lot of water in there,” he said.