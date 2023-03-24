 Skip to main content
A life full of music

Jimmy Carter final show

Jimmy Carter, the last remaining original member and co-founder of The Blind Boys of Alabama, is presented a proclamation Thursday night from the city of Oxford by Oxford Performing Arts Center executive director John Longshore after what marked Carter’s final performance as a member of the group. The 91-year-old Carter began the group in 1939 in Talladega and has since won almost every coveted music honor and award performing around the globe. Carter was also honored with proclamations from the cities of Talladega and Birmingham as well as from the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.

 Courtesy of CJ Foster/OPAC

