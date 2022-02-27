5K run held in support of RMC nurse with ALS

OXFORD — Runners of all ages gathered at Choccolocco Park Saturday to pay tribute to a friend, a longtime nurse at RMC who is currently living with the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
Becky DeGangi worked as a labor and delivery nurse for 29 years at Regional Medical Center and for many years was an active member of the Anniston Runners Club. Saturday she offered support from her wheelchair, supplemented by an oxygen mask and neck brace.
Runners, her friends, flocked to her side to greet her.
“It’s a blessing,” DiGangi said, in almost a whisper. She had taken down her oxygen mask to speak.
Approximately 120 had gathered at the Oxford park for the “See you at the finish line” 5K, held to raise awareness for the neurological disease that causes progressive weakness and disability.
DiGangi’s daughter, Shelby Truitt, said DiGangi left a “lasting impact on many mothers and their babies,” and that she had been very active in runners club and amongst her group of running friends.
But two years ago, Truitt said, her mother’s life changed.
“In 2020, she began to experience a gradual weakness in her arms and hands,” Truitt said. “In January of 2021, she was diagnosed with ALS.”
Truitt said Saturday’s race was the first one she’d ever hosted, but she had a bit of help.
“I am no seasoned race director by any means, but thankfully my co-directors, Morgan Jennings and Elizabeth Ford, have been the biggest help,” Truitt said.
Truitt said 117 pre-registered for the race, but folks could also register Saturday before the race. Though many participants were from the runners club, others weren’t athletes — they were just there to support DiGangi by walking the course.
Truitt said participants who had signed up prior to the race received a race packet with a T-shirt, bracelet, and hydration packs. She said medals would be given to the top 3 overall male winners, top 3 overall female winners, and one winner of each age group.
David Ford, a member of the runners club and retired assistant director of the Berman Museum, said he learned of the race through the ARC but also through his wife, who had worked as a nurse in the newborn nursery alongside DiGangi’s profession as a labor and delivery nurse.
“It’s an important cause,” Ford said. “We’ve come out to support her.”
Ford said he had been a member of the ARC for around 10 years.
“I’m not the avid runner that some of them are but I feel like it’s probably very good for me, especially at my age, as long as I can stay upright,” Ford said.
Both young and old came out to celebrate the cause, such as Liam Brewster, 9, and his sister Aleigha Brewster, 4 of Saks. They were there with their mother, Sarah Thompson, who worked with DiGangi in labor and delivery.
“We’re going to try to come in first,” Liam said. “We’re going to try to tie.”
Possibly the oldest member of the ARC present to support the cause was 82-year-old Nancy Grace. Grace said she knows DiGangi personally, as she has been a member of the runners club since its origination.
“There were four guys in Anniston who got it started and then shortly after that, they had a notice in The Anniston Star that they were meeting, and I went to it and joined,” Grace said. “Within three or four months of that, they elected me president of the club.”
Grace said she’s been president of the club eight times — more than any other member — since its formation approximately 40 years ago.