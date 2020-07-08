Oxford woman, Anniston man charged with drug offenses

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged a man and a woman Tuesday after they were reportedly caught with drugs that day.
Deputies charged Stephine Kaye Giddens, 29, of Oxford with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Daniel Wade Hankerson, 27, of Anniston with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Giddens’ arrest warrants, she dealt methamphetamine Tuesday at her address on Airport Road in Oxford.
Hankerson’s warrants allege he was found with heroin, which he planned to distribute, as well as meth and digital scales with residue that day at the home.
Attempts Wednesday to reach deputies for more information were unsuccessful.
Giddens and Hankerson both remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail. Giddens’ bond was set at $15,000, and Hankerson’s bond was set at $23,000. Both are slated for preliminary hearings on July 30.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute are both Class B felonies, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.