Oxford to make graduation decision by 5 p.m.

OXFORD – Oxford City Schools has announced a decision will be made on the site for the Oxford High School graduation ceremonies by 5 this afternoon.
Both Lamar Field and the Sports Arena are being set up for the ceremony, according to officials.
“We are using the most up-to-date data available to make decisions concerning our graduation ceremony so that our plan is the best for the entire Class of 2022,” the system said in a statement.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham posted a severe weather outlook at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, calling for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms across the area between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Threats include damaging wind gusts, hail and perhaps a tornado.
The statement says that at the time the release was prepared, there was a 95 percent chance of rain forecast for the 7 p,m. graduation time causing preparations to be made to hold the ceremony in the Sports Arena.
Each senior will be given four tickets during rehearsals today should the plan to use the area become necessary and the Oxford Civic Center will be made available for any overflow audience to watch a live stream of the ceremony.
“In the event we have a break in the weather, we will move the ceremony outdoors to Lamar Field in which case no ticket will be required,” the statement said.