Oxford to host international piano competition

The city of Oxford will have the world on a string — piano strings, to be exact — as it hosts what is hoped will become an annual competition of the best aspiring pianists the world has to offer.
The inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition will take place Aug. 8-13 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
“Rubato” is a musical term meaning expressive and rhythmic freedom and Oxford is inviting young pianists to display their musical creativities and perhaps be discovered by the world at large.
Conceived and directed by OPAC Director of Music Education Julio Barreto, the competition is based on the standards set by the prestigious Van Cliburn competition established by the late Texas-born and world-acclaimed pianist.
It is an idea that has taken more than a year to bring to fruition.
“The Van Cliburn competition has been in existence for more than 65 years and is the most acclaimed competition of its kind on the continent,” Barreto said. “Our competition will follow that template, but we will be the first competition of this kind to include jazz solo piano competition.”
The contestants, who can enter with online auditions via the competition website, will be narrowed down to 24 who will then be invited to participate in person at the semi-finals.
Those semi-finalists will be divided into two separate age categories for each musical style: ages 14-18 and ages 19-26.
Barreto said there are six judges who have committed to participate with the competition, splitting the responsibilities of adjudicating each separate style.
“Five of the six judges are Steinway Hall of Fame artists, and Steinway and Sons is the official piano of the competition,” he said. “They all said ‘absolutely’ immediately. All of them are full-time teachers in prestigious schools, universities and conservatories. These are the people inspiring pianists would speak to about opportunities such as the Rubato competition will provide.”
Barreto said the group of judges have access to an international canvass of students who might be interested in participating at Oxford, but the opportunity to audition is open to anyone.
He added the judges have a wide range of musical performing and educational experiences including judging the Van Cliburn event.
Barreto called the collaboration with one of the elite piano companies in the world “the first cornerstone in working toward getting a school for the arts established in the city of Oxford.”
In keeping with the idea of an arts school, the judges will also be hosting Master Classes for the competitors while they are participating in the competition.
A unique twist to the Oxford competition will be the ability of audience members to vote for and select a “People’s Choice” award winner.
Barreto said the younger contestants will have the chance to make a return when Rubato returns for a second year, and may inspire other youngsters who might be watching.
“The kids that go to school here will be sitting in the audience watching and listening to these performances and saying to themselves, “If these kids my age can do this, maybe I can just go up there and start playing piano,” he added.
Crystal Hancock, OPAC director of development, is coordinating sponsorships for the event and said the response has very positive, and there are a variety of perks available for the different levels of sponsorship available for businesses and individuals.
“There has been the question raised: ‘Why would Oxford, Alabama, host an international piano competition?’ said OPAC Executive Director John Longshore. “Our response is sort of, ‘Why not?’”
“We are 75 minutes from the busiest passenger airport on planet Earth, so there are lots of connection as far as that goes,” Longshore said. “Many of us on the OPAC staff think of us as cultural missionaries because, between Birmingham and Atlanta, it’s largely a cultural desert and it’s continually important to try to push the boundaries and bring new forms of art and culture for people to enjoy so folks who live here don’t have to drive to a bigger market. This is very much different than anything we have done before.”
Barreto said having such a competition “can put us on the map internationally.”
“They will be able to see the great things the people here do for this community,” he said. “It’s exciting when you present a project like this to someone and they say, ‘Yes. I’m all in,’ such as our City Council, judges and the OPAC staff have done.”
Ticket sales are scheduled to begin in July.
More information about the competition, the judges, sponsorships, and how to enter an audition video can be found at the competition website rubatopiano.org.