Oxford to begin extra lane construction on Leon Smith Parkway

Work will start soon to widen Leon Smith Parkway near the entrance to Choccolocco Park in Oxford, according to city leaders.
During a meeting earlier this week, members of the City Council spoke with Mayor Alton Craft about a parcel of land that the city has finally claimed through eminent domain proceedings after about five years of negotiations with the owners. The council approved a payment of $75,000, a value figured by court-appointed appraisers, to be granted the land. Councilman Steven Waits had previously said the landowners had asked $500,000 for the property, a patch of land measuring just nine-tenths of an acre.
The land owners have appealed the price of the property in court, said city attorney Ron Allen, but the land is officially available to Oxford regardless of the appeal’s outcome, he confirmed Friday.
Craft encouraged the council to plan for long-term expansion. Widening the road to five lanes to allow an easy turn into Choccolocco Park will help with the annual Festival of Lights and the sporting tournaments at the park, but he said he’d like to set the city’s sights on stockpiling enough dirt for seven lanes.
“That road is going to get very big, very fast,” Craft told the council. “I’ve got the feeling that road’s going to run industry, hospitality, houses … it’s going to run out pretty fast, especially with the number of tournaments we’re having at Choccolocco Park.”
Current plans call for about 5 percent of the city’s stockpile of dirt, Craft said.
Further expansion will be especially meaningful during the holiday season. The Festival of Lights event drew in 22,500 cars in 2020, raising a gross total of $725,000, according to Lamar Carter, who manages the festival for the city. After paying bond debt and some other expenses, the event brought in around $657,000, Carter told the council.
Craft reiterated the importance of the road expansion, both now and later.
“We need that turn-in lane,” he said. “While we’ve got the dirt, while we own the dirt, let’s see what we can do to stockpile for the future, when you’re no longer here and I’m no longer here.”